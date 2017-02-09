Jurors ask to watch dash cam video during deliberations

Seattle Police dam cam footage recorded the shooting of Che Taylor. Photo: Seattle Police. (Photo: Custom)

SEATTLE - Friday, a jury will continue deliberations in the inquest of the shooting of Che Taylor. A year ago, two Seattle Police officers shot and killed an African-American man in the Wedgwood neighborhood of Seattle.

Late Thursday, jurors asked once again to watch the in-car video of the shooting. They paid close attention to the officers’ actions immediately before and after the fatal shots were fired.

The eight-member all-white jury was asked to answer 55 questions for this inquest: Did Officer Michael Spaulding and Scott Miller believed that Che Taylor posed a threat at the time of the shooting? Did the officers see Taylor move his right hand to his right hip area, reaching for a gun?

The two officers testified that they moved in to arrest Taylor because they saw he was wearing a holster with a gun. As a felon, it was illegal for him to have one.

They claim as he ducked behind the white sedan, that he made a threatening movement. They could see his right elbow moving upward in a vertical motion – which to them meant he was drawing the gun.

But Taylor's family attorneys pointed out that there was a 45-minute gap between the shooting and when he was spotted with the gun earlier. And case detectives testified that no forensic evidence, no DNA or fingerprints, tie him to the gun.

With white sedan obscuring Taylor's actions from the camera, the jury will have to rely on the word of two officers and other evidence to answer those crucial questions.

Copyright 2017 KING