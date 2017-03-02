Juno Therapeutics ends cancer drug trial

102913leukemiabreakthru (Photo: KING)

A Seattle biotech company will stop a clinical cancer drug trial used to treat lymphoblastic leukemia after patients died during the trial.

According to The Seattle Times, Juno Therapeutics previously halted the trial last year due to patient deaths, then restarted it after making changes to the treatment medications.

But two more patients died in November from brain swelling.

A company investigation determined, several factors, could have, increased patient risk.

Juno Therapeutics plans to conduct a separate trial to treat the same condition.

