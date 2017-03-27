Judge won't release Seattle dreamer

Daniel Ramirez Medina (Photo courtesy RALLY)

A federal judge has affirmed an earlier decision not to release the "dreamer" who was arrested near Seattle despite his participation in a program meant to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children.



U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez says "many questions remain regarding the appropriateness of the government's conduct" in arresting 24-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina, but that because of the way the case has developed he's not entitled to be immediately released from custody.



Immigration agents arrested Ramirez Feb. 10 and said he admitted to affiliating with gangs, something he adamantly denies. He has no criminal record and twice passed background checks to participate in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.



In an order Friday, the judge upheld a decision by a magistrate judge not to release him.

