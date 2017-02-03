Immigration ban lawsuit goes before Seattle judge

SEATTLE - A federal judge in Seattle will hold a hearing Friday on the state's motion to halt President Donald Trump's immigration executive order.

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit challenging key sections of the order, claiming the ban on immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries is unconstitutional.

This is the first state lawsuit challenging the order to restrict immigration. Washington is now joined by Minnesota, Massachusetts, New York, and Virginia in the attempt to block the executive order.

“No one is above the law, not even the President,” said Ferguson.

It's a tough hill to climb for Ferguson and the other plaintiffs in the case. Former Attorney General Rob McKenna believes it's unlikely the judge will rule to overturn the order.

"You're talking about people who, not only are not in the united states, but they're not citizens of the United States who have no legal right to be here," he said. "They don't enjoy the same constitutional protections as U.S. citizens."

The court could rule on the temporary restraining order as early as the conclusion of the hearing, set for 2:30 p.m. PST.

