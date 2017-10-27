Judge: State must wait longer to challenge to Trump's 3rd travel ban

(Photo: KGW)

A federal judge has issued a stay on a request for a temporary restraining order in the State vs. Trump case.

Earlier this month, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson had asked a federal judge to lift his stay halting the state's case against President Donald Trump's the third and latest version of the travel ban before it would take effect late October.

Lifting the stay would allow the state to challenge the travel ban. They were scheduled to go to court on Monday; that has now been delayed.

Five other states are involved in the case including Oregon, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and California.

Ferguson's filing also says the states have talked with Trump administration lawyers and that they do not oppose lifting the stay.

The Trump administration in September announced the most recent restrictions, which affect citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen - and some Venezuelan government officials and their families. That went into effect Oct. 18.

