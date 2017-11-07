Sheriff Urquhart sexual assault protection order hearing postponed by judge

King County Sheriff John Urquhart (Credit: KING)

A judge agreed to delay a hearing Tuesday on a sexual assault protection order against King County Sheriff John Urquhart.

A woman, a former King County deputy who has accused Urquhart of raping her in 2002, requested the order to prevent the sheriff from releasing her medical records.

Pierce County Judge Elizabeth Martin heard the case to avoid conflict of interest and granted Urquhart's attorney's request to continue the hearing until December 5th.

Urquhart, who is up for reelection, did not appear in court.

Judge Martin agreed to keep the temporary order in place which prohibits the sheriff from getting within 500 feet of the petitioner.

As a result of the continuance, the judge agreed to provide the woman a court-appointed attorney.

Urquhart denied the rape and the accusation of releasing the woman's private information. Investigations by local and federal authorities largely discredited the woman's claim.

"I have never released any private medical records of my accuser. Nor was there any offer to release medical records by anyone in my office," he said in a written statement.

Judge Martin told both parties she expects the December hearing to last no longer than two hours, allowing both sides being to present witnesses.

Monisha Harrell, chair of Equal Rights Washington, sat in the courtroom prepared to testify that Urquhart's chief of staff, Chris Barringer, offered in May to provide the woman's medical records to refute the sexual assault claim. Barringer denied making the offer.

"I think it's absolutely inappropriate to offer somebody else's medical file in an attempt to discredit them," said Harrell.

Harrell said it's one thing for someone to defend themselves in the legal system, but she thought it was wrong for a law enforcement officer to offer the information to civilians.

Renton police confirmed it's investigating Urquhart for another claim of sexual assault involving another former deputy.

Other elected leaders and victims' advocates have spoken out against the sheriff for how he has handled the allegations.

