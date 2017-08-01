Judge dismisses challenge to Seattle ridesharing-union law

A federal judge has dismissed one challenge to Seattle's first-in-the-nation law allowing drivers of ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft to unionize over pay and working conditions.



The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which represents Uber and Lyft, sued in March to block the law. U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik threw out the challenge Tuesday, finding that the city's law is an appropriate exercise of its authority.

Nevertheless, Lasnik says the measure will remain blocked until he rules on a separate challenge brought by 11 Seattle Uber and Lyft drivers.



The Seattle City Council approved the legislation in late 2015. It requires companies that hire or contract with drivers of taxis, for-hire transportation companies and app-based ride-hailing services to bargain with the drivers if a majority shows they want to be represented.

