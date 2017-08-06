John Oliver introduces the world to Seattle's own Ciscoe Morris

Seattle's own Coscoe Morris got some national attention from HBO's “Last Week Tonight, with John Oliver” which aired a mix of our gardening guru’s enthusiastic declarations about plants, according to The Seattle Times.

The show introduced a one-minute Morris segment entitled “You Wish You Loved Anything As Much As Seattle Gardening Expert Ciscoe Morris Loves Everything.” It went on to show a series of brief clips of Morris gyrating, gushing and shouting his signature “oh la la” about tomatoes, wind chimes, rhubarb and more.

You can watch segment below, starting at the 3:11 mark.

Viewer warning: The segment preceding the Morris montage includes vulgar language .

