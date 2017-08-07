John Oliver introduces world to Seattle's Ciscoe Morris

You've gotten to know him over the years watching him on KING 5. Now, HBO's John Oliver is introducing the nation to Seattle's fun-loving gardening expert Ciscoe Morris.

Oliver's "Last Week Tonight" show on Sunday featured about a one-minute compilation of clips showing Ciscoe at his "oh la la" best, gyrating, gushing about tomatoes, wind chimes, rhubarb and more.

They titled it, "You Wish You Loved Anything As Much As Seattle Gardening Expert Ciscoe Morris Loves Everything."





