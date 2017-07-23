3 jockeys injured in Emerald Downs accident

Three jockeys were injured after a three-horse collision in a race Saturday night at Emerald Downs.

According to the Emerald Downs' website, Signorina Ermenia, ridden by Eliska Kubinova, was leading the one-mile race when the 4-year-old filly fell near the quarter-mile pole.

Horses Current Sea Xpress and I'z a Sweet Ride collided with the fallen horse, sending Juan Gutierrez and David Martin hurdling to the ground during the sixth race.

Kubinova, Gutierrez and Martin were transported to Valley Medical Center in Kent and were reported in stable condition by a hospital spokesperson.

The 7th and 8th races were cancelled after the accident; racing is scheduled to resume Sunday at 2 p.m.

