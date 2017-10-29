JBLM helicopter pilot killed in crash in Afghanistan

Chief Warrant Officer Jacob M. Sims (Credit: Dept. of Defense)

A helicopter pilot stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., was killed in a crash in Afghanistan Friday.

Chief Warrant Officer Jacob M. Sims, 36, was in Logar Province when the crash happened, according to the Department of Defense.

Sims was born in Oklahoma and lived in Juneau, Alaska.

Sims was assigned to Alpha Company 4th Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment at JBLM, serving as a fully qualified MH-47G pilot, according to the DOD.

Details about the crash were not immediately released.

