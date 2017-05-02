Jazz musician sues Macklemore, Ryan Lewis over 'Thrift Shop'

Ryan Lewis (L) and Macklemore attend the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo: KING)

A jazz musician is suing Seattle rapper Macklemore and DJ Ryan Lewis over their hit "Thrift Shop."

New Orleans musician Paul Batiste, who is described in the suit as a “major influence of the current New Orleans jazz scene,” said the duo heavily borrowed from his songs.

"Defendants used unauthorized samples of 'Hip Jazz,' 'World of Blues,' 'Tone Palette,' 'Salsa 4 Elise (Fur Elise),' and 'I Got the Rhythm On (Feel The Funk)' in two sound recordings, 'Thrift Shop' and 'Neon Cathedral,' each of which was released by defendants on the Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’s album, 'Heist.'"

Batiste claims Macklemore and Lewis have infringed on 'key elements' and copyrights of his work.

The suit says Batiste is "entitled to its actual damages in addition to Defendants' profits that are attributable to the copyrighted material."

According to TMZ, Batiste has filed similar suits against rappers T-Pain, Rick Ross and DJ Khaled.

