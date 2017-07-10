Jay-Z coming to Seattle for 4:44 Tour

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 07: Jay Z performs on stage during closing night of Beyonce's "The Formation World Tour" at MetLife Stadium on October 7, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage) (Photo: Larry Busacca/PW, 2016 Larry Busacca/PW)

Jay-Z will be hitting the road in October to promote his latest album, 4:44. The hip-hop artist announced the 31-stop tour Monday morning, starting in Anaheim.

This comes nearly a year after Beyonce and Jay-Z welcomed twins; and after Bey's Lemonade album where she sang about tumultuous times within the Carter marriage. In the 4:44 album, Jay-Z even apologizes for an alleged affair.

Jay-Z will perform in Seattle Wednesday, December 13 at KeyArena at 7:30 PM.

Before coming to Seattle, Jay-Z will perform in Vancouver, BC December 11. His next stop, after Seattle, is December 14 in Portland.

Good news if you're a TIDAL member: You get access to presale tickets starting today at 9 a.m.

Roc Nation, Jay Z's entertainment management company, shared the news:

If you're not a TIDAL member, don't worry. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m.

