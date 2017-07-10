Jay-Z coming to Seattle for 4:44 Tour

Jay-Z will be hitting the road in October to promote his latest album, 4:44. The hip-hop artist announced the 31-stop tour Monday morning, starting in Anaheim.
This comes nearly a year after Beyonce and Jay-Z welcomed twins; and after Bey's Lemonade album where she sang about tumultuous times within the Carter marriage. In the 4:44 album, Jay-Z even apologizes for an alleged affair.
Jay-Z will perform in Seattle Wednesday, December 13 at KeyArena at 7:30 PM.
Before coming to Seattle, Jay-Z will perform in Vancouver, BC December 11. His next stop, after Seattle, is December 14 in Portland.
Good news if you're a TIDAL member: You get access to presale tickets starting today at 9 a.m.
Roc Nation, Jay Z's entertainment management company, shared the news:
.@S_C_ announced the 4:44 Tour. Exclusive @TIDALHiFi pre-sale starts today, 12pm ET: https://t.co/zrWz0UN8tF #TIDALXSprint #444TOUR pic.twitter.com/UcUNZlIwJ9— Roc Nation (@RocNation) July 10, 2017
If you're not a TIDAL member, don't worry. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m.
For ticket information, click here.
