February helped make one of snowiest winter since 2009

Snowing in the hills behind Duball by Angela Davis

February may be the shortest month of the year, but it has seemed very long weather-wise.

Early in the month, we started cool and wet with 7 inches of snow on the 5th and 6th combined. Then the pattern shifted to seasonably warm and very wet.

Around the 9th and 10th, we had two days with 1.63 inches of rain around mid-month. The normal for the whole month is only 3.5 inches.

Then the pattern switched to a cooler and drier one around the 17th. Highs dropped from the mid 50s to the mid 40s, and it hasn't been back above 50 degrees since the 17th.

On Monday, we climbed into the second spot for the wettest February on record at Sea-Tac Airport with 8.68 inches. But with only a few hours left of February, we probably won't break the record. But we'll still end up with over 2.5 times normal rainfall.

On the other hand, it has been a snowy February, helping to make this the snowiest winter since 2008-2009.

We have had 7 inches of snow at the airport this month, giving us a winter total of almost a foot. But 2008-2009 had just short of 2 feet, so it could have been worse!

In 2009, we continued to see snow off and on into March - and in some spots into April! My fingers are crossed that it won’t do that this year.













