It's getting h.e.a.t.e.d. on the water

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
South Sound air quality
-
KING 5 Breaking News
-
First Alert Weather
-
KING 5 Investigators expose potentially dangerous Hanford hazard
-
Primary election results
-
How to keep your home cool
-
Bellevue's new 21 movie theater changes the way you watch movies
-
2017 primary election coverage
-
Seattle Humane warns against leaving pets in hot cars
-
First Alert Weather
More Stories
-
Person killed exiting car on I-5 near SouthcenterAug. 3, 2017, 12:54 a.m.
-
Western Washington could come within 5 degrees of…Jul 30, 2017, 1:30 p.m.
-
Tests show Hanford workers inhaled radioactive plutoniumAug. 2, 2017, 10:31 p.m.