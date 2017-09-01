Island family gives $1 million gift to Bainbridge Library

Bainbridge islanders Loyal and Marjorie Moore (Photo: Courtesy of the Moore family)

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND – A Bainbridge family is making a $1 million donation to the Bainbridge Public Library, the largest donation the library has ever received.

The bequest comes in memory of late islander Marjorie Moore, a longtime Bainbridge Library supporter who died last year. Her husband, Loyal, announced the gift in August.

“Her love of the library grew naturally out of her love of all the arts," Loyal said in a news release from the library. "She was always checking out books, and took our daughters and then our grandkids to the library."

The contribution will go into the Bainbridge Public Library's Legacy Fund for long-term construction projects, as well as maintenance and operations of the library building and grounds.

The Moores moved to Bainbridge from Mercer Island in 1995 and immediately made a major contribution to a campaign to double the size of the library. That first gift also funded the Tony Angel otter sculptures that sit in the library's Haiku Garden.

Marjorie and Loyal remained faithful supporters through the years, according to library board president Eric Petersen.

“This extraordinary gift honors not only what the library meant to her but also her desire that it continue to serve the Bainbridge community for years to come,” he said in the library's news release.

