Island County Sheriff: Man beat dog that killed chicken

Authorities say a 36-year-old man has been jailed on investigation of animal cruelty and other charges after a dog was beaten and shot in Coupeville.



The Island County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday that deputies responded to reports that a man was beating a dog Sunday afternoon.



The office says an investigation determined that after a dog had killed a chicken at one residence, Jonathan Rasmussen followed the dog back to its home and allegedly beat it with a pickax. The sheriff's office says Rasmussen is accused of finishing the dog off with a .22 caliber rifle.



He was booked into Island County Jail Sunday night.



Sheriff Mark Brown says Rasmussen is scheduled for a preliminary court appearance Monday afternoon. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney yet.

