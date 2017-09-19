iPhone 8 scavenger hunt starts in Seattle

The iPhone 8 launches Friday, September 22, but if you are in Seattle, you could get your hands on one as early as Tuesday.

Starting Tuesday, Verizon will give away eight iPhone 8 devices each day for four days. The company will hide virtual iPhone 8s across Seattle that can only be seen using a special Snapchat lens.

People can join the competition by using this mobile website or by accessing promos across social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram. Participants will get a series of location-based clues and each hint will guide people to a specific spot. It will eventually lead to the final location where people can unlock a hiding Snapchat lense and reveal a virtual 8. From there, those who take the most creative Snap will win an iPhone 8 from Verizon.

People who want to "Find the 8" will get instructions on how to play the game as well as three location clues.

Eight people in Seattle will take home a new iPhone until Friday and hundreds more will win gift cards. The scavenger hunt will run in eight cities--Seattle, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.

The water-resistant iPhone 8 starts at $699 and has 64 GB of storage. It also includes a 4.7-inch Retina display and can be upgraded to 256 GB for $849, depending on the carrier.

