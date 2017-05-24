Investigators say Manchester suicide bomber had help

People pause in front of candles and messages set up in front of floral tributes in Albert Square in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017, in solidarity with those killed and injured in the May 22 terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena. Twenty two people have been killed and dozens injured in Britain's deadliest terror attack in over a decade after a suspected suicide bomber targeted fans leaving a concert of US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester. British police on Tuesday named the suspected attacker behind the Manchester concert bombing as Salman Abedi, but declined to give any further details. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: BEN STANSALL, This content is subject to copyright.)

There is increasing evidence that the suicide bomber who killed 22 people outside Manchester Arena was not acting alone.

Retired FBI Agent David Gomez says one of the biggest clues is the type of bomb that 22-year-old Salman Abedi allegedly used: TATP or Triacetone Triperoxide, also known as peroxyacetone.

"TATP as an explosive is highly unstable and very difficult to make and manufacture," said Gomez. "It requires large amounts of hydrogen peroxide that have to be distilled to a very high level of concentration, so that shows a sophistication that's not what you'd find in your average person."

The U.S. House Homeland Security Committee Chair, Rep. Mike McCaul, told the Associated Press the explosive is the same type used in the deadly November 2015 attacks in Paris and the March 2016 attack in Brussels carried out by Islamic State extremists.

In the Manchester bombing, investigators have detained at least half a dozen people for questioning, including two of Abedi's brothers and his father.

One of the brothers, 18-year-old Hashim, told security forces he and Salman were members of the Islamic State group.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said, "It's very clear this is a network we are investigating."

Gomez says investigators will be trying to figure out just how much assistance and direction he Abedi received from any terror group.

"That's critical to investigators because you need to break up that network."

