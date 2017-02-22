Internet disruption ends for some Frontier customers

NEWPORT, Wash. (AP) - Telephone and Internet service for Frontier Communications customers was restored after being disrupted in parts of southeastern Washington, northern Idaho and Montana after a truck damaged a fiber-optic cable.



Frontier says the truck clipped the cable about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday and that service was restored by about 3 p.m.



Among the communities affected were Newport, Washington, and Coeur d'Alene and Moscow, Idaho.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.