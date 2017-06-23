International District pantry needs support

A food pantry in Seattle's International District could use your help.

The Asian community is the fastest growing immigrant population, and that also means fighting hunger gets more challenging every year.

The ACRS, or Asian Counseling and Referral Service, serves more than a million pounds of food through its pantry each year. Last year it served about 5,100 people. This year, it has helped nearly 5,700.

The pantry is unique because it makes it a priority to serve the Asian community. There, you will find a bounty of rice, fish sauce, and Asian vegetables. And many of the volunteers and workers can relate to why these foods are culturally relevant for families. The pantry promises to serve rice at least two times a week.

"About 90 to 95 percent of our clients coming here are Asian," said Zul Samael, the nutrition service coordinator for the ACRS food pantry. "Everybody needs a hot meal at home and to provide them with a nutritious, healthy meal to bring home to themselves and their family, that's what it's all about."

ACRS is hosting its annual Walk For Rice this Saturday at 8 a.m. at Seward Park. It is a pet-friendly event with Japanese taiko drumming, martial arts, lion dancing and more. Proceeds go directly to the pantry to purchase rice and other items.

