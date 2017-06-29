Interactive: New law cracks down on cell phone use by drivers

At any one time, state observers say one-tenth of all drivers in our state are holding a cell phone or other device on the road. Come July 23, that will be illegal under a new state law called the Driving Under the Influence of Electronics (DUIE) Act. Gov. Jay Inslee (D) vetoed a compromise to start the law next year so it will now go into effect on July 23.

Over the last 11 years, cell phones are at least partially blamed in more than 9,000 crashes in Washington state with more than 30 fatalities.

The graphs below slice up the stats by county and severity of injury. Click on the county and slide the timeline bar to check out the stats in your county.

