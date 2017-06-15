Inslee's education tour pressures lawmakers 15 days before government shutdown

Governor Jay Inslee is finishing up a two-day education tour to talk funding with teachers across the state and turn up the pressure on lawmakers who still appear deadlocked on a statewide funding formula.
Inslee is asking teachers 'what would it mean to your school if the legislature provided ample resources?'
A state supreme court mandate requires lawmakers to approve a school-funding plan before they adjourn this year. They are currently in their second special session.
Here is the governor's schedule:
Wednesday, June 14
10:45 AM - Remarks at the Education Results Network meeting
Location: Renton Pavilion (233 Burnett Ave. S., Renton)
11:30 AM - Kentwood High School tour
Location: Kentwood High School (25800 164th Ave. S.E., Covington)
2 PM - Odyssey Middle School tour
Location: Odyssey Middle School (5780 Pacific Rim Blvd., Camas)
Day of contacts: King County: Tara Lee, 360.688.3061. Camas: Stevie Mathieu, 360.878.2494.
Thursday, June 15
8:30 AM - Roundtable with Eastern Washington education leaders
Location: NorthEast Washington ESD 101 office (4202 S. Regal St., Spokane)
11:15 AM - Sharpstein Elementary School tour
Location: Sharpstein Elementary School (410 Howard St., Walla Walla)
2:30 PM - Teacher town hall (only open to teachers in Seattle Public Schools and media)
Location: Garfield High School (400 23rd Ave., Seattle)
Day of contact: Chase Gallagher, 360.688.6921.
