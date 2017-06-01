Inslee forms 'US Climate Alliance' with New York, California governors

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (Credit: TVW)

Washington is one of three states forming an alliance to combat climate change, following President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement.



Gov. Jay Inslee joined New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and California Gov. Jerry Brown in creating the United States Climate Alliance on Thursday.



The alliance aims to join states in upholding the Paris climate agreement while taking action on climate change, according to a statement from the governor's office.



"I am proud to stand with other governors as we make sure that the inaction in D.C. is met by an equal force of action from the states," Inslee said. "Today’s announcement by the president leaves the full responsibility of climate action on states and cities throughout our nation. While the president’s actions are a shameful rebuke to the work needed to protect our planet for our children and grandchildren, states have been and will continue to step up.”



Cuomo called Trump's decision "reckless" and says the governors will lead a new alliance of states to support the Paris agreement.



The three states are committed to reducing emissions by 26 to 28 percent compared to levels in 2005.

