HEADLINES
Updated 5:30 PM. PST
- Grid
- List
- Traffic-News
Westbound I-90 through Snoqualmie reopensWestbound I-90 through Snoqualmie reopens
- Traffic-News
- 17 minutes ago
- Local
Late snow suprises school districtsLate snow suprises school districts The surprise snowfall put out parents, students, and school districts Monday morning.
- Local
- 25 minutes ago
- Tech
SpaceX says it will fly 2 people to moon next yearSpaceX says it will fly 2 people to moon next year
- Tech
- 2 hours ago
- Seattle
Jones Soda responds to Seattle soda tax proposalJones Soda responds to Seattle soda tax proposal Jones Soda is calling a proposed tax on sugary drinks in Seattle "misguided" and says it doesn't do enough to educate people about nutrition.
- Seattle
- 3 hours ago
- Entertainment
GeekWire: Amazon wins 3 Oscars in a first for streaming studioGeekWire: Amazon wins 3 Oscars in a first for streaming studio
- Entertainment
- 2 hours ago
- Local
Seattle man builds 'active labor' notification app for April the giraffeSeattle man builds 'active labor' notification app for April the giraffe A Seattle man has built an app to notify people when New York's pregnant giraffe goes into active labor.
- Local
- 4 hours ago
- Local
PHOTOS: Snow starts week around Puget SoundPHOTOS: Snow starts week around Puget Sound
- Local
- 9 hours ago
- Money
Takata pleads guilty for cover up of deadly defective air bag inflatorsTakata pleads guilty for cover up of deadly defective air bag inflators
- Money
- 1 hour ago
- Local
Highline Schools teach staff how to help refugee studentsHighline Schools teach staff how to help refugee students Staff in the Highline School District will gather on Monday for an event aimed at best serving refugee students.
- Local
- 6 hours ago
- Local
Marijuana business owners vow to fight fedsMarijuana business owners vow to fight feds A growing number of marijuana business owners are vowing to fight back if the Trump Administration is serious about a crackdown on cannabis.
- Local
- 9 hours ago
- Oscars
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner It was like M. Night Shyamalan directing the Oscars.
- Oscars
- 15 hours ago
- Local
Yakima native wins Oscar for costume designYakima native wins Oscar for costume design Colleen Atwood, a native from Yakima, took home an Oscar Sunday night for Best Costume Design for 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.'
- Local
- 11 hours ago
-
Nation-Now
Why our brains are prejudiced
-
Nation-Now
Should inmates get Medicaid?
-
Oscars
Iran's Farhadi skips Oscars in protest of Trump's travel ban
-
Oscars
8-year-old Sunny Pawar is the Oscars' cutest kid
-
Oscars
Oscars 2017: Predictions on who will win, who should win
-
Nation-Now
President Trump says he will skip the White House Correspondents' Dinner
-
Nation-Now
Muhammad Ali Jr. detained by immigration officials at Fla. airport
-
Nation-Now
'Batman v Superman,' 'Hillary's America' tie for most Razzie Awards
-
Nation-Now
Students build 3-D printed prosthetic hands for kids
-
Nation-Now
Democrats elect Tom Perez, former Labor secretary, as new party leader
-
Oscars
What time do the Oscars start? A cheat sheet to the 2017 Academy Awards
-
Nation-Now
The 'white guy blinking' meme, explained
-
Nation-Now
How much does the Johnson Amendment curtail church freedom?
-
Nation-Now
The destructive life of a Mardi Gras bead
-
Nation-Now
J.C. Penney to close up to 140 stores, cut jobs
-
Nation-Now
White House suggests enforcing federal marijuana laws
-
Nation-Now
Pope: It's better to be an atheist than a greedy Catholic
-
Nation-Now
White House tried to get FBI to dispute story of Russia contacts
-
Nation-Now
SpaceX cargo ship arrives safely at space station
-
Nation-Now
McDonald's soft drinks will soon cost $1
-
Traffic-News
8 mins ago 5:33 p.m.
Tanker crash shuts down I-5 through Seattle
-
Weather
11 mins ago 5:31 p.m.
Rain and snow showers to continue overnight
-
Seattle
1 hour ago 4:33 p.m.
Rare lightning bolt strikes Space Needle
-
Winter snow returns to Puget Sound
-
Local
50 mins ago 4:51 p.m.
Family raising funds for baby born with heart defect
-
Local
3 hour ago 3:02 p.m.
Seattle taco truck serves stranded drivers
-
Traffic-News
11 mins ago 5:30 p.m.
Westbound I-90 through Snoqualmie reopens
-
-
Local
19 mins ago 5:22 p.m.
Late snow suprises school districts
-
Tech
2 hour ago 3:26 p.m.
SpaceX says it will fly 2 people to moon next year
-
Seattle
4 hour ago 1:58 p.m.
Jones Soda responds to Seattle soda tax proposal
-
Entertainment
3 hour ago 3:09 p.m.
GeekWire: Amazon wins 3 Oscars in a first for streaming studio
-
Local
4 hour ago 1:36 p.m.
Seattle man builds 'active labor' notification app for April the giraffe
-
Local
9 hour ago 8:33 a.m.
PHOTOS: Snow starts week around Puget Sound
-
Money
1 hour ago 4:18 p.m.
Takata pleads guilty for cover up of deadly defective air bag inflators
-
Local
7 hour ago 11:02 a.m.
Highline Schools teach staff how to help refugee students
-
Local
9 hour ago 8:39 a.m.
Marijuana business owners vow to fight feds
-
Oscars
15 hour ago 2:26 a.m.
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
-
Local
12 hour ago 6:10 a.m.
Yakima native wins Oscar for costume design
-
New-Day-Northwest
5 hour ago 12:27 p.m.
FareStart partners with Amazon to transform homeless lives
-
If-My-Parents-Only-Knew
8 hour ago 9:20 a.m.
Social media, technology bring new concerns to teen dating abuse
-
Oscars
10 hour ago 7:15 a.m.
Oscars 2017: Winners' list
-
Health
9 hour ago 9:01 a.m.
Teen pregnancy rates dropping in King County