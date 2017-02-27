Traffic-News

Tanker crash shuts down I-5 through Seattle

Read Story
Weather

Rain and snow showers to continue overnight

Read Story Travis Pittman
Seattle

Rare lightning bolt strikes Space Needle

Read Story Liza Javier
Local

Man survives 5 days trapped in car near Sequim

Read Story Travis Pittman
Local

Family raising funds for baby born with heart defect

Read Story Eric Wilkinson
Local

Seattle taco truck serves stranded drivers

Read Story Jennifer King
Watch Live
Watch
HEADLINES

Updated 5:30 PM. PST

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    Share it
    • Highline Schools teach staff how to help refugee students

      Highline Schools teach staff how to help refugee students
    • Yakima native wins Oscar for costume design

      Yakima native wins Oscar for costume design
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Seattle, WA
    6 PM
    34°
    12 AM
    36°
    6 AM
    35°
    12 PM
    42°