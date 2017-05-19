After the state takes children into custody, they may spend time at Child Protective Service’s Tumwater office, where they can play with toys or pick out new clothes and toiletries. (Photo: KING)

Child Protective Service’s Tumwater office is a nondescript state building where some of the state’s most troubled children start their lives over.

But the state, with the help of volunteers, tries to make it a soothing place.

When the state removes children from homes or adults considered unsafe, before they’re placed with relatives or foster parents, they may have to spend time at a state office.

At the Tumwater location, the children are fed, can play with toys, pick new clothes and toiletries, and they get to take a quilt with them to their new homes.

“It can be really comforting to kids,” said Social Service Specialist Tara Kessel.

The quilts are created and donated by members of the Washington Stars Quilt Guild.

“Some poor little child that doesn’t have anything, needs something to hold onto, something to get comfort from,” said Jayne Schilke, who co-chairs the guild’s charity committee.

Members also donate items to the food bank and hospitals.

“It makes us feel good, happy and definitely it makes us feel worthwhile,” said Schilke.

