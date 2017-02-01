Inquest into Seattle Police shooting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Undocumented criminals burden system, sheriff says
-
Decoding your children's texting slang
-
GOP wants new property tax system
-
Dreamer 'living in constant fear'
-
Verify: How does Obama's 2011 immigration reform differ from Trump's ban?
-
Former Deputy AG, EPA head on new White House
-
Lynnwood officer involved shooting
-
President names Neil Gorsuch SCOTUS nominee
-
The entire universe could be a hologram
-
Mayor asks City Council to not declare Tacoma Sanctuary City
More Stories
-
Inquest into fatal shooting by Seattle police underwayFeb. 1, 2017, 6:50 a.m.
-
Trump picks Neil Gorsuch for Supreme CourtJan 31, 2017, 6:43 p.m.
-
GOP property tax plan ‘flat wrong,' Inslee saysJan 31, 2017, 4:36 p.m.