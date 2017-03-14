Inmate attacks three employees at Snohomish County Jail

Two corrections deputies and a sergeant were assaulted at the Snohomish County Jail by an inmate early Wednesday morning.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says the attack was reported around 1 a.m. by the Corrections Deputy working in the jail's maximum security area.

The inmate, a 28-year-old male, was out of his cell for free-time, when he reportedly assaulted the deputy.

The deputy said he attempted to restrain the inmate as other staff arrived. In the struggle, another deputy and a sergeant were injured.

The inmate has been restrained and medically evaluated, and will remain in the Snohomish County jail.

Lake Stevens Police Department booked the man into jail on March 5 for resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, 3rd-degree assault on a police officer, and burglary charges.

The employees have been transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time, but the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office believes the injuries are non-life threatening.

The incident is being investigated by Snohomish County sheriff's deputies.

Copyright 2017 KING