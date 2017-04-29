Elliot Bay Book Company's 5 favorite new kids books for 2016 holiday gifting (Photo: Erickson, Anne)

For the third year this Saturday, literary enthusiasts nationwide will celebrate their love of books with Independent Bookstore Day, and Seattleites are no different. 19 Puget Sound bookstores are participating, offering special deals, events, and prizes to those who visit throughout the day.



And for the ambitious bibliophiles out there, there's a challenge in store for you: Visit every participating bookstore and receive 25 percent off each purchase at every story for an entire year.



Interested? Here's what's going on at 12 Seattle-area bookshops:



Ava's Technical Books

Start your day off at Ava's in Capitol Hill, where a special brunch will be offered for participants. Throughout the day, Independent Bookstore Day swag will be awarded to those who spend $25, $50, and $100 in the store.



Book Larder

At Book Larder, a cookbook store in Fremont, authors will speak throughout the day between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tom Douglas, author of Tom Douglas' Seattle Kitchen, will present a cooking demo at noon. A full list of participants can be found here.



Elliot Bay Book Company

Elliot Bay, one of the largest independent book stores in Seattle, will host a plethora of events Saturday, including book bingo, a scavenger hunt, story time (11-12 p.m.), and sock puppet creation (12-1 p.m.). Additionally, the store will host "blind dates" with books on the hour, giving away books to visitors with whom their "personalities" might match. It will also host a book and life advice booth (12-5 p.m.) and blackout poetry with Meredith Clark (2-4 p.m.).



Fantagraphics Book Store and Gallery

The spot for cartoon lovers, Fantagraphics in Georgetown is hosting a "release feast" of the Northwest Cartoonist's Cookbook, where contributing authors will bring samples of their recipes for visitors to try (1-3 p.m.). Free copies of the book will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.



Magnolia's Bookstore

Immerse yourself in small-town charm at Magnolia's Bookstore, where tomorrow you can receive a free surprise book with every book purchased. In addition, a raffle will be held for signed copies of Kazu Kuibishi's Amulet series. Refreshments will be offered.



Open Books: A Poem Emporium

At Seattle's single poetry-only bookstore, enjoy 15 percent off for students and educators and poetry-inspired refreshments. The new Erasure series will be on display as well.



Phinney Books

Spend the whole day at Phinney Books, where you can start things off with cake and refreshments, followed by a day of workshops ranging from origami folding to hand-sewing to book cover making. There will also be ongoing rotating discounts, a "tag your book" game, and a cover crop quiz.



Queen Anne Book Company

Queen Anne Book Company will offer limited edition independent bookstore merchandise and also offer "blind dates" with books. Visit the store for story time at noon, and at 2:30 p.m., meet the authors of Nasty Women: Voices from the Resistance.



Seattle Mystery Bookshop

Pick up a crime thriller at Seattle Mystery Bookshop in Pioneer Square, where you can receive a free bag of surprise books with every $10 purchase. Spokane author Frank Zafiro will also speak at noon.



Secret Garden Bookshop

Secret Garden Bookshop in Ballard will help another cause Saturday by donating proceeds to literacy efforts in Seattle. It will also offer hors d'oeuvres, photo opportunities, and letterpress goods.



Third Place Books

Ravenna's Third Place Books will be a perfect place for kids on Saturday. It will offer specialty children's events, including a visit from author Jessica Peterson at 11 a.m. and a scavenger hunt.



University Bookstore

At the University Bookstore in the U-District, authors Ben Clanton, Michael Wallenfels, and Elizabeth Rose Stanton will speak, adding to the ongoing arts and crafts, refreshments, and discounts offered throughout the day.

