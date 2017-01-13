(Photo: WSP Trooper Yarbrough, KING)

High speed and impairment are the likely cause of a deadly accident Friday night on Interstate 405 in Tukwila.

Washington State Patrol says two vehicles were involved in the crash that occurred around 9 p.m. Friday in the southbound lanes of I-405 just north of the I-5 junction.

Investigators believe a green SUV driving at high speeds rolled over on the freeway ejecting the male driver who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Trooper Yarbrough. Another passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and taken to the hospital. Two others also in the SUV did not require medical attention.

A car also driving southbound was hit by the rolling SUV. The driver was not hurt.

Troopers shut down the left three lanes of the freeway for medical treatment and investigation. The closure lasted for several hours after the crash for investigators and clean-up crews.

2 car fatality collision. Troopers suspect speed/impairment cause. Troopers still scene investigating. #slowdown & #bepatient or avoid 405! pic.twitter.com/fxRUNcgyUa — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 14, 2017

