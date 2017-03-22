Immigration Forum tries to alleviate fears

Immigration forum addresses fears in King County.

There are growing concerns in some Western Washington communities after President Trump's tough talk on immigration. Wednesday, people gathered at a forum in Redmond to talk with law enforcement and immigration attorneys about their concerns and their rights.

Danni Calixto came from Lake Stevens to get information to try and help family members sort out their immigration issues. "Everybody feels not safe," she said. "Even those who have a green card, who is a citizen because we know a lot of people who are immigrants."

The attorneys started by explaining how the immigration process works and then took questions. Many of those questions gave a glimpse into how concerned some are for their families.

Redmond Police Chief Kristi Wilson was one of those who worked with a translator to address the group. "I think you have to feel for some of the concern from some of the individuals in our community the level of anxiety is clearly high and I think this is about getting the right information and correct information out to folks," she said.

