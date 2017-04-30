Students at a western Washington high school are upset after a school tradition was canceled over immigration concerns.

More than a hundred band, choir and orchestra members from Kentlake High School were supposed to be heading to Canada in three weeks, but school leaders canceled the trip.

The band has a reputation for fun performances with unique themes, and it’s reason they are always a favorite when they walk the parade route in Victoria, BC. After participating for the last 18 years, the district says the trip is off.

“I feel like our district overreacted quite a bit," student Solomon Delves explained.

School leaders say they're concerned undocumented students might have a hard time getting back into the country because of tightened border security. It's an argument that some say doesn't make sense because the school has never allowed anyone to go if they didn't have appropriate paperwork

“Nothing has changed at the border,” school volunteer Phil Schile said. Schile said they check every student’s paperwork before they leave and make sure those students will be able to return.

“Whether you like this administration or not, the same rules have applied forever at the border and there's no undocumented students going through on the bus and there never had been and there never will be.”

Many students and parents say they wish the district announced their decision sooner. Now, they're scrambling to get refunds on hotel rooms and other travel arrangements.

Parade organizers say other local bands like Kingston Middle School, Mercer Island High School, and UW are still performing, but there's no doubt it will not be the same without that something special only the Kentlake Band can bring.

Kent School District representatives responded to the cancellation with this message:



A convergence of factors led to the decision and the timing of the decision: -The travel bans announced by the White House then blocked by the courts -The sometimes confusing messaging emanating from the White House and Immigration and Custom Enforcement on how they are interpreting and implementing new border policies -The clear statement by those same agencies however, that any student on one of our trips who did not provide proper documentation upon attempted reentry would have a very high chance of being detained at the border

-The heightened anxiety of our students and families impacted by documentation and immigration issues -The reiteration that by policy, practice, and law, we cannot and do not record the documentation status of our students -The reiteration that by policy, practice, and law, no educational opportunity is denied to a student because of documentation status -A continuing commitment to the core value that no student will be discriminated against due to documentation status -The intentional and increased application of an “equity lens” in our administration of the District and issues facing our schools, students, and communities (KSD is the most diverse school district in the state with over 135 languages spoken among our 28,000 member student body. Our students and families hale from over 100 countries and 4 in 10 come from homes where English is not the primary language. We are listed as the 11th most diverse school district in America.)



Those factors have been percolating for some time but only recently came together to create the need for a vote on new direction when it comes to international field trips. It is highly regrettable to all that there are students and families that are caught in a specific situation of the BC field trip where planning is already at such an advanced state. The district is committed to finding fair resolution to those issues and is actively reviewing options. But once a decision on student safety, equity, and non-discrimination is made, it must be implemented immediately and the secondary issues pertaining to the timing of that implementation, frustrating as they may be, simply must be addressed to best of our abilities.



