Identity of Mayor Murray accuser revealed

The man who filed a lawsuit against Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, previously only known as D.H. has come forward to identify himself - his name is Delvonn Heckard.

In new legal documents filed in King County Superior Court Tuesday, Heckard’s attorneys wrote their client wanted his name known because two other men, Jeff Simpson and Lloyd Anderson, who have lodged similar allegations against the mayor, have used their real names.

“As Mr. Simpson and Mr. Anderson have been courageous in stepping forward publicly, D.H. feels as though he should not proceed in anonymity,” wrote the attorneys.

Attorneys for Heckard used a terse tone in the new legal filing. They accused Murray of putting on a “public charade” instead of asking the plaintiff attorneys the identity of their client.

“Oddly, Mr. Murray’s lawyers assisted Mr. Murray in hosting press conferences, making public statements, and having his genitals examined, but have not bothered, as of this day, to ask about D.H.’s real identity. Mr. Murray is entitled to this information, and his lawyers could have asked for the first day the lawsuit was filed. Instead, Mr. Murray has put on a public charade. Any normal person would have asked his accusers name before having his genitals examined. D.H.’s real name is Delvonn Heckard."

Heckard’s attorneys also wrote in the amended complaint that their client is not motivated by political reasons, as Murray and his attorney Bob Sulkin have asserted.

“All I can tell you is it’s very peculiar that (the allegations come forward) when I’m trying to move a significant lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender bill on civil rights, when I’m trying to move domestic partnership for gay and lesbian couples, when I’m trying to pursue marriage, when I’m suing the president of the United States over immigration and I’m running for re-election. (The accusations don’t come forward) in those other years. Is it a conspiracy? I have no idea. Other people are going to have to investigate and figure it out,” said Murray.

“D.H. is not a pawn in any conspiracy, as alleged by Mr. Murray and his hit team. However, D.H.’s claims are politically motivated in that he does not think a man who abuses children, and then lies about it in office, should be in high office without the public being afforded full information,” wrote Heckard’s attorneys.

Simpson and Anderson, the other men named in the amended complaint, have made similar allegations against the mayor – that he sexually abused them and paid them money in exchange for sex when they were troubled teenagers. Neither of those men have filed lawsuits against Mayor Murray.

As the new legal documents were filed late Tuesday night, KING has not been able to reach the mayor or his attorney to comment on the identity of Heckard or new allegations contained in the filing.

Attempts to reach Heckard and his attorneys were unsuccessful early Wednesday morning.

