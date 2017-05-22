Icebreaker Healy prepares for months-long Arctic mission

Coast Guard icebreaker Cutter Healy perches next to a shallow melt pond on the ice in the Chukchi Sea, north, of the Arctic Circle July 20, 2016. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Brian P. Hagerty/CGC Healy. (Photo: KING)

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy, the United States’ most advanced polar icebreaker, based in Seattle, is preparing to head out on its annual summer research mission to the Arctic.

But first, crew members need to test the ship’s systems and run through drills, before plotting a course for one of the world’s most challenging and remote environments.

The Healy is on a shakedown cruise in Puget Sound this week. It’s an opportunity for the crew to make sure its systems and procedures are running smoothly at the outset of a research mission that, in past years, has extended beyond four months.

KING 5’s Ted Land will be onboard the Healy for three days this week, learning more about what it’s like to live on an icebreaker, and what the Coast Guard hopes to accomplish this summer. In addition to a permanent crew of 87, the Healy will carry dozens of scientists to one of the most critical ecosystems on the planet.

According to NASA, Arctic sea ice reached a record low wintertime maximum extent in early March. Sea ice in Antarctica hit its lowest extent ever recorded by satellites at the end of summer in the Southern Hemisphere on March 3.

Researchers and environmental groups are alarmed by a pattern of melting, which could have drastic impacts around the globe.

Last year, during the 127-day Arctic West Summer 2016 deployment, scientists and researchers gathered climate change data and mapped more than 10,000 square miles of the sea floor. A team also discovered a new jellyfish species.

The Healy is one of only two working polar Icebreakers in the U.S. Coast Guard fleet. By comparison, Russia has 40 and is reported to be building more.

During a recent speech at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, President Donald Trump said he was committed to expanding the icebreaker fleet.

"We will be building the first new heavy icebreakers the United States has seen in over 40 years. We’re going to build many of them. We need them. We need them," he said.

In 2015, President Barack Obama called on the U.S. to build more icebreakers, to keep up with Russia, and "to increase our understanding of this vital region."

According to published reports, the Coast Guard aims to purchase six new icebreakers in the coming years. It hopes to start building the first new heavy icebreaker in 2020.

The Healy’s primary mission is scientific support, but the ship is also capable of search and rescue, environmental protection, and enforcing laws and treaties. It is scheduled to depart for the Arctic in June.

Follow Ted Land's journey on Facebook and Twitter.

© 2017 KING-TV