ICE: Most detainees end hunger strike

The Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, which holds more than 1,500 people, is owned by Geo Group, a private company that contracts with the federal government to run the facility. (Photo: KING)

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say a hunger strike to protest conditions at the 1,500-bed Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma has mostly abated.



The Seattle Times reports all but one of the original protesters resumed eating regular meals as of Friday after a strike that began Monday.



Kice said about one-third of the civil detainees - who are awaiting immigration hearings or deportation - refused meals but, citing fluctuating numbers, didn't provide exact numbers of those who participated.



As of Friday morning, the facility's population count was 1,401.



Washington anti-detention group NWDC Resistance said Monday the strike was to address living conditions such as the quality of food, health care and high commissary prices. Negotiations have taken place since the strike between the detainees and detention officials.

