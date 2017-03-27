ICE agents arrest 'Dreamer' at Portland home, ACLU says

Francisco Rodriguez (photo courtesy of ACLU)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Francisco J. Rodriguez Dominguez, a 25-year-old member of the DACA program since 2013, was detained by ICE agents without a warrant at his Portland home on Sunday morning, according to the ACLU.

Dominguez entered into a DUII diversion program in December 2016. The ACLU reports he completed nearly all the program requirements and attended required court dates and meetings.

KGW News looked at Rodriguez Dominguez's criminal history and confirmed there were no other prior convictions.

Stephen Manning, a local immigration lawyer who contacted the family, said it was a scary experience for Rodriguez Dominguez's family.

"They didn't know what to do," he said. "(The ICE agents) didn't have a warrant, and were told they couldn't come in, but they wouldn't stop banging on the door."

Originally from Mexico, Rodriguez Dominguez has been in the United States since the age of five and has lived in Portland since that time. He was a student at Glenfair Elementary, H.B. Lee Middle School, Reynolds High School and Mt. Hood Community College.

Rodriguez Dominguez works at Latino Network and coaches a soccer team at Glenfair Elementary. He is also an active member and volunteer at Holy Cross Episcopal Church.

