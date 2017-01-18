I-90 closed through Snoqualmie Pass until Thursday

I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass Summit. (WSDOT)

Multiple snow slides and icy road conditions have closed I-90 in both directions through Snoqualmie Pass all Wednesday day and night.

WSDOT says I-90 is closed from milepost 34 in North Bend to Ellensburg until Thursday morning, when crews will reevaluate the road conditions.

WSDOT says heavy ice from an overnight storm brought down more than three dozen trees, and several slides have covered the road in snow. Crews said there's a significant risk of more trees falling on the roadway, and driving conditions are too hazardous for even their crews.

Freezing rain, snow and ice were creating treacherous driving conditions on the eastern slope of the Cascades. WSDOT says highways are "a sheet of ice" and drivers should drive safely.

Drivers are advised to taake alternate routes US-2 Stevens Pass and US-12 White Pass.

Check pass reports.

Copyright 2016 KING