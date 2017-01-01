I-90 closed overnight from Kittitas to Vantage

A stretch of Interstate 90 between Kittitas and Vantage will remain closed overnight.
Washington State Department of Transportation kept the road closed due to heavy snowfall and limited visibility.
This section of the interstate closed around 7 p.m. after a series of crashes.
Any injuries as a result of the collisions are unknown at this time.
There is no estimated time on the roadway reopening.
