I-5 Seattle rollover crash investigated as hit and run

A minivan lays on its side after a rollover crash on I-5 in Seattle, June 15, 2017. (Credit: KING)

A rollover crash on Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle during the Thursday morning commute is being investigated as a hit and run. One driver was sent to the hospital.

It happened at 4:48 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Madison Street.

The Washington State Patrol says Chrysler Town and Country minivan made a lane change and hit a semi. The minivan then hit the median and came to a rest. The semi kept going.

The minivan driver was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The semi likely has some damage due to the collision, but no further description was immediately given.

