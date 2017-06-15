I-5 Seattle rollover crash investigated as hit and run

A rollover crash on Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle during the Thursday morning commute is being investigated as a hit and run. One driver was sent to the hospital.
It happened at 4:48 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Madison Street.
The Washington State Patrol says Chrysler Town and Country minivan made a lane change and hit a semi. The minivan then hit the median and came to a rest. The semi kept going.
The minivan driver was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
The semi likely has some damage due to the collision, but no further description was immediately given.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs