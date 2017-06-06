I-405 crash prompts ‘Secure Your Load Day'

A secure load could save a life. (Photo: KING)

Tuesday is “Secure Your Load Day” in 46 states thanks to a mother who knows how dangerous unsecured loads can be.

“Without education, how can we expect the public to know what to do?” said Robin Abel, whose adult daughter, Maria Federici, was seriously injured by unsecured debris on Interstate 405 in 2004.

A law named after Federici made it possible for drivers whose unsecured loads injure others to face criminal charges.

Abel worked to get that law passed, but she still wants to raise awareness about the dangers when loads are not properly secured.

Drivers who do not take measures to control debris face $216 tickets.

For more information about the state’s laws regarding securing loads, visit the Department of Ecology's website.

