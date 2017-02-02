SILVERDALE, Wash. -- Jayne Novak and her husband Alan sometimes spend hours together talking on FaceTime. She's at home in Silverdale. He's at home in Iran. But it wasn't supposed to be this way.

The couple married in 2014. Alan was supposed to move to Washington this week, but he was denied boarding at the airport because of his Iranian citizenship.

"They said they have orders not to let us get on the airplane," Alan said, via FaceTime.

"We're devastated," Jayne said. "We don't know what's going to happen."

It's a love story separated by 6,000 miles and 25 years.

The couple met for the first time at a Domino's Pizza in Los Angeles in the 1980s.

They went their separate ways until 2014, when they reconnected and quickly married in a ceremony in Turkey.

Alan and his daughter had planned to move to Silverdale this week until President Trump's executive order barred them from entering the country.

"If he's not able to come here, we're going to move to another country," Jayne said.

She said she'll put her 91-year-old mother in a nursing home and move to Nicaragua.

