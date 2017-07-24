Husband starts house fire with wife and kids inside

Credit: @p.williamphotography

A man intentionally set fire to a Tacoma residence with his wife and children inside, according to police.

The fire began shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday evening in the 4300 block of Warner Street.

The woman told police her estranged husband set fire to something near the front of the house while she and two kids were inside the home. Luckily, nobody was injured.

Police located the man a few blocks from the home and arrested him. He is being held for three counts of attempted murder.

