Hurricane Katrina memories flood back on 12th anniversary

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 marked 12 years since Hurricane Katrina struck the U.S. Gulf Coast. (Photo: KING)

Most remember Hurricane Katrina through the pictures or the news footage, but Jennifer Huntley of Olympia was there.

“I’ll never forget that,” said Huntley, who was a reporter and anchor for WWL-TV in New Orleans from 2000-06.

Twelve years after the arrival of the hurricane, Huntley still remembers covering stories about those who died and neighborhoods destroyed by Katrina.

Huntley, now married with two children, teaches music and occasionally works as a freelance journalist in Olympia.

She’s had a hard time watching Tropical Storm Harvey coverage from Houston.

“The similarities, the aftermath of the storm, it’s really powerful,” said Huntley.

She hopes Katrina taught Americans regions hit by natural disasters need assistance in the short and long term.

“It’s going to be a long haul for them," said Huntley. "It’s a marathon, not a sprint for them to be able to recover.”

