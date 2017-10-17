Hundreds of women say #MeToo after Amity Addrisi's personal story

Photo: Thinkstock. (Photo: Nastco)

After KING 5’s Amity Addrisi shared her personal story of surviving child sex abuse, hundreds of women have come forward sharing their stories.

Some survivors say it’s empowering and cathartic to tell the truth – even if it’s incredibly hard.

One woman said Addrisi’s testimony changed her 8-year-old daughter’s life. Her daughter began to be abused when she was five.

"My daughter started crying, and then looked at me and said, ‘Momma she is amazing, and an inspiration. If she can overcome this and move forward, so will I. I will be ok,’” the woman wrote.

Addrisi wants to hear your story. Please let us know how you have been affected and persevered in the face of sexual assault. Email her at webseattle@king5.com.

