Hundreds of paid internships offered to Tacoma teens

Businesses across the city of Tacoma are rallying to provide hundreds of summer internships for kids. It’s all part of the ‘Summer Jobs 253’ program, a program that has now set a goal to offer 253 paid internships to high school students across the city. It is available to incoming juniors and seniors.

This is the flagship year for the program after it launched as an experimental effort in 2013. Back then, it had only 50 kids. This summer they hope to have five times that number.

What makes ‘Summer Jobs 253’ different is that students not only get real life experience, they also have the chance to earn college credit.

Columbia Bank has been involved with the effort for three years now, and their involvement continues to grow.

“This year we're doing eight interns, which is the most we've ever done. We started with one, and I think last year we had three, and this year we have eight,” Columbia Bank’s Shari Kalsta said. “Having the kind of experience, like working in HR in a bank, that’s so rare that it gives you kind of an automatic leg up when you go into the workforce for the first time for real.”

One of their current employees at the bank is Courtney McCauley. She finished her internship and then was offered a permanent position on staff.

“Some people are like ‘Oh, you work at a bank, how’d you get that? And then I go into the whole spiel about the whole summer jobs thing and they’re like ‘How was that?’ and I’m like it was good!” McCauley said.

She has this advice for students who are considering getting involved.

“It's almost senior year, why not take risks? Just go for something,” McCauley said. “Go for a new experience that you haven't done before. Because, I mean, I probably wouldn't put myself out here just to work at a bank. It's just something I wouldn't do, personally, but I'm happy I did it.”

The program is a partnership between the City of Tacoma, Tacoma Public Schools, the REACH Center, WorkForce Central, and Tacoma Community College. Summer Jobs 253 is funded by the city of Tacoma, grants and scholarships, and employer contributions.

If you are interested in having your business get involved or if you know of a student who may be a good fit, you can learn more information at summerjobs253.org, or you can e-mail questions to summerjobs253@reachtacoma.org

