Hundreds gather in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood to honor Pulse victims

Volunteers held photos of all the nightclub shooting victims at Cal Anderson Park. Photo: Amy Moreno/KING 5

Hundreds gathered in Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park to honor the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting on the one-year anniversary of the attacks. The event included speeches and music, but it was the photos and names of the victims that seemed to have the biggest impact.

Organizers asked for volunteers to hold the photos and there was no shortage of those willing to honor the victims. Robert Sill was grateful to hold the picture of Eddie Sotomayor, a man he was familiar with when he used to spend time at Pulse.

“He was a character; he was a part of the Orlando scene for many years,” Sill explained. He said Sotomayor is deeply missed by loved ones in Orlando who are still grieving, “he says he wants him to walk in the door again.”

The #honorthemwithaction is being used by those who want to remember the victims. Sill and many others at the event say they plan to do just that “this is not a time to cower and hide” he said.





