High school grads visit elementary students

Before graduating, students at River Ridge High School in Lacey need to go back to school. Way back.

On Thursday about 60 River Ridge students, dressed in full caps and gowns, visited five elementary schools.

Students lined the halls giving the soon-to-be graduates high-fives as they passed.

“I love seeing their smiles,” said River Ridge senior Jayden Gilmore.

It was Gilmore’s first trip to Olympic View Elementary since he was a fifth-grader.

He recognized three staff members who taught when he was there.

The high schoolers weren’t the only students who enjoyed the experience.

“It encourages a lot of students,” said fourth-grader Jonathan Fisher. “It’s really empowering because I know I can be just like them one day.”

