H.S. senior organizes singing competition for young adults with disabilities

Students practice for Lynnwood Idol. Photo: Shannon Sessions. (Photo: Custom)

Performing in a talent show takes a lot of courage and determination. Several young people who are planning to take the stage in Lynnwood have all that, and something else: A set of challenges that you might think would prevent them from singing in front of a crowd.

“I'm ready for tomorrow,” said Nick Forbes, 20, while practicing Thursday morning.

He’s one of the young people who will belt out lyrics during "Lynnwood Idol - Sing Loud and Proud." It's a competition for young adults with disabilities.

Forbes, who has autism, will co-emcee the event with McKenna Sessions, a Lynnwood High School senior, who acts and sings in all kinds of shows. This was all her idea.

“They don't really get as many opportunities to experience things like this, and I love performing, and I want to give that to other people, that gift of being in the spotlight,” Sessions said.

Participants have been practicing for several weeks. They're all students from the Edmonds School District's transition program for young adults with disabilities.

“Getting up on stage for most people is scary, and so to see these kids excelling and thriving in this environment is really inspirational,” Sessions said.

“I wanted to do a really interesting song that could be challenging and awesome and powerful,” said Forbes, who plans to sing Eye of the Tiger, by Survivor.

"Lynnwood Idol - Sing Loud and Proud” runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, at Alderwood Community Church, 3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd., in Lynnwood.

Admission is free. However donations are accepted, and 100 percent of proceeds will go to The Arc of Snohomish County, organizers said.

