How you can help Las Vegas shooting victims

File photo: ThinkStock

Bloodworks Northwest is urging residents to donate blood to help victims of the Las Vegas shooting that killed at least 58 and injured at least 515 people.

Regular and first-time donors are being asked to give blood this week.

Officials said immediate hospital requirements are currently being met in Las Vegas, but they expect to be called upon to send blood in the coming days.

Donors can schedule appointments at schedule.bloodworksNW.org or by calling 1-800-398-7888.

© 2017 KING-TV