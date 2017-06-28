How you can get free solar eclipse-viewing glasses

A rare solar eclipse coming up in August will require special glasses to see safely, so libraries across the country are giving away free pairs leading up to the big spectacle.
The eclipse is set for Aug. 21.
People are not supposed to look directly at the sun without the special eyewear, as it could burn right through their corneas.
So protect your eyes. The Moore Foundation is providing about two million pairs of the special glasses to about 4,800 libraries in the country.
Related: Alaska Air offers charter flight for solar eclipse
Here's where you can get a pair in Western Washington:
- Seattle Public Library, 206-615-1981
- Seatle Public Library/Central Library, 206-396-1181
- Sno Isle Libraries - Snohomish, 360-568-2898, ext. 4033
- Sedro Woolley City Library, 360-855-2266
- Shoreline Library, 206-362-7550
- Pierce County Library System, 253-548-3412
- Western State Hospital Library, 253-756-2593
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs